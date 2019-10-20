Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

NASDAQ AKRX opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Akorn has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 72.25%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akorn will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Meyer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Akorn by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akorn by 556.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Akorn by 2,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akorn by 1,159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

