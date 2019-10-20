Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

SONG has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Akazoo in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Akazoo in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Akazoo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SONG opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Akazoo has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Akazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.