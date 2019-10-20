AICHAIN (AIT) Market Capitalization Reaches $414,547.00

AICHAIN (CURRENCY:AIT) traded down 24.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. One AICHAIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, BigONE, DEx.top and CoinEgg. During the last week, AICHAIN has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. AICHAIN has a total market cap of $414,547.00 and approximately $28,652.00 worth of AICHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AICHAIN

AICHAIN is a token. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. AICHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,067,071 tokens. The official website for AICHAIN is www.aichain.me . AICHAIN’s official Twitter account is @AICHAIN1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

AICHAIN Token Trading

AICHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Coinsuper, DEx.top, FCoin, BCEX, CoinEgg, Allcoin, BigONE and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AICHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AICHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AICHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

