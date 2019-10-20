AES (NYSE:AES) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES (NYSE:AES) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 target price on shares of AES and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AES from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.57 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.64.

AES stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. AES has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AES will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $287,487.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in AES by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 126,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AES by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 952,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

