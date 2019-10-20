Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 8,099 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,282 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $31,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after buying an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after buying an additional 8,662,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,181,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,121 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura set a $161.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.97.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,074.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,785,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,171.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

