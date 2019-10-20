Advisor Partners LLC Has $507,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 2,080.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $357,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,988.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,405 shares of company stock worth $2,768,990. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NiSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.48.

NI stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

