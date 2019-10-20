Advisor Partners LLC Buys 16,204 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,613 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 903.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HAL opened at $18.43 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

