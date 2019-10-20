Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,247,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,084,000 after purchasing an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,736 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,472,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,398,000 after acquiring an additional 323,919 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 698,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after acquiring an additional 294,186 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Mazelsky sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $2,584,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDXX opened at $282.83 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $292.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The company had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

