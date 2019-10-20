Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 619 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 193.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $141.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $247,359.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $135.15 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $135.52. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

