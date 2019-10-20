AdEx (ADX) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for $0.0707 or 0.00000866 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, HitBTC and Binance. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $143,190.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00225156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.01157215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00088976 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,071,949 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Upbit, Gatecoin, IDEX, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Binance, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

