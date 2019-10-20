Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $481,071.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 16% against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $643,319.00 and $481,071.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,006.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.12 or 0.02162586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.28 or 0.02689272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00668133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00696235 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00055567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00451588 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BiteBTC, OKEx, CoinTiger and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

