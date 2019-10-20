Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Market Capitalization Achieves $903,244.00

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 49.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 60.1% higher against the dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and HADAX. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $903,244.00 and $399,458.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,240.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.04 or 0.02124516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.22 or 0.02733615 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00663119 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00680910 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00054822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00442104 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012158 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, BiteBTC, OKEx and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.