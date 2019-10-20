Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Position Decreased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $437,527.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,700. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $132.63 and a twelve month high of $202.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.80 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

