Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 3.2% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $437,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,434.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $187.08 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $202.80. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp set a $208.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.25.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

