Absolute (ABS) Reaches Market Cap of $26,118.00

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Absolute has a total market capitalization of $26,118.00 and approximately $1,497.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Absolute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Absolute alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00849380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00035119 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00177272 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005572 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00085912 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002238 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Absolute Profile

ABS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Absolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Absolute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.