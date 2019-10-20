Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.23

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and traded as high as $8.31. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 2,309 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.