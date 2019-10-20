Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,040,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,474,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,640,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $158,475,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $140,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

ABT stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,846,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $65.44 and a one year high of $88.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

