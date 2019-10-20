$93.65 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will report sales of $93.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.70 million and the highest is $97.60 million. Nevro posted sales of $95.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $374.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.80 million to $381.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $411.83 million, with estimates ranging from $405.60 million to $417.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NVRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nevro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Nevro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Nevro stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.00. 237,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,157. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.21. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

