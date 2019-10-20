77,064 Shares in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 77,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

NYSE KAR opened at $24.81 on Friday. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.68%.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

