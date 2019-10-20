$767.60 Million in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will announce sales of $767.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $764.10 million and the highest is $775.01 million. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $656.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $290.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $9,097,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,236 shares in the company, valued at $54,636,873.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.66, for a total value of $2,467,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 907,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,560,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,609 shares of company stock valued at $25,486,256 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $212.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $160.08 and a 52 week high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.35.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

