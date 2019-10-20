72,660 Shares in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 72,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,420,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,778,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,355,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,178,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Parsons from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on shares of Parsons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Parsons stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.07. Parsons Corp has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $38.82.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $989.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Parsons Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.