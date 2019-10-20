7,001 Shares in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,092,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $910,000. Moon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,650,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of FOX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.53. 2,281,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03. Fox Corp has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $16,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 805,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,190.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roland A. Hernandez bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $104,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.