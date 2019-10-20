$7.83 Million in Sales Expected for Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) to report sales of $7.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Champions Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $8.20 million. Champions Oncology posted sales of $6.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 16th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Champions Oncology will report full year sales of $32.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.42 million to $33.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.32 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Champions Oncology.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSBR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on Champions Oncology in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.
Shares of CSBR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. 4,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,460. Champions Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 million, a PE ratio of 632.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Champions Oncology Company Profile
Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.
