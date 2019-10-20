$7.83 Million in Sales Expected for Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) to report sales of $7.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Champions Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $8.20 million. Champions Oncology posted sales of $6.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Champions Oncology will report full year sales of $32.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.42 million to $33.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $40.32 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Champions Oncology.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSBR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on Champions Oncology in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Champions Oncology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSBR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. 4,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,460. Champions Oncology has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 million, a PE ratio of 632.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

