$684.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to post $684.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $686.70 million and the lowest is $681.93 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $651.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.00.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $287.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $228.65 and a 1 year high of $344.32.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COO. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 62.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.