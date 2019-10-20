400 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 35.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $49,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $122.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.68. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.55. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.70.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

