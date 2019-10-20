$38.02 Million in Sales Expected for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) to announce $38.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $39.14 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $34.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $142.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.85 million to $144.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $161.95 million, with estimates ranging from $143.90 million to $190.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 63.58%. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

In related news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,365 shares in the company, valued at $18,664,758. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 344.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 17.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 56.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $52.34 on Friday. LTC Properties has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $52.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

