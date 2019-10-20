32,601 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ball by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Ball by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Ball by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.61.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $74.11 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.73.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,894.91. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 448,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,214,725.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $716,267.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,553,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,119 shares of company stock worth $11,898,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

