314,825 Shares in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 314,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of CorePoint Lodging at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPLG opened at $9.69 on Friday. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $17.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $560.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.01.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.67). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.19 million. On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. CorePoint Lodging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPLG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

