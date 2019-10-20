$311.91 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) to post sales of $311.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.20 million and the highest is $321.40 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $235.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $301.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 price target on Focus Financial Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,043. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 225.0% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

