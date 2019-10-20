$28.05 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce $28.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.17 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $28.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $121.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.95 million to $121.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $133.04 million, with estimates ranging from $131.72 million to $134.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.16% and a negative return on equity of 118.03%. The company had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 18,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $520,024.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,107.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Young sold 24,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $610,121.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,878 shares of company stock worth $3,107,098 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 418.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,488,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,519,000 after buying an additional 2,008,747 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 170.3% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,351,000 after buying an additional 962,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 38.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,094,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,918,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth $18,453,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 101.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 946,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,718,000 after buying an additional 477,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. 140,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.76. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.19.

NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

