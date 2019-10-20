$215.68 Million in Sales Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to post sales of $215.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.00 million. NN posted sales of $205.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $859.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $858.30 million to $861.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $904.45 million, with estimates ranging from $900.15 million to $907.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). NN had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

NN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,166. NN has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $12.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $314.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. NN’s payout ratio is 23.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NN by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NN by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in NN by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

