$2.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will report $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. Charles Schwab reported sales of $2.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $10.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.68 billion to $10.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Charles Schwab.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Compass Point set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.15.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb bought 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,374.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,993,241. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 804,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,394,000 after acquiring an additional 72,143 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 258.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 593,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after acquiring an additional 427,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,393,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,458,346. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

