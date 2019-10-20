$2.34 EPS Expected for Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.70. Jounce Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,117.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.90) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.64% and a negative net margin of 46.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of JNCE opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 107.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 298.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 61,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

