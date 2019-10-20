1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.12. 4,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,197. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $13.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John T. Andreacio sold 5,916 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $106,014.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 129,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 529,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

