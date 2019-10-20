161 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Purchased by Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,399 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Stryker by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 75,254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 48,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Stryker by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $215.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.65. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research set a $228.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total value of $578,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,763.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,280,427 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

