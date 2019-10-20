14,394 Shares in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,489,000 after buying an additional 88,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $114.24. The stock had a trading volume of 873,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,893. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 77.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $209,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,480.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $50,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,410,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,524 shares of company stock valued at $32,186,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

