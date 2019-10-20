13,675 Shares in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Acquired by Ford Financial Group Inc.

Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 835.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of EPRT opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.45. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.15.

In related news, COO Gregg A. Seibert acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Also, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $513,936,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.