$130.80 Million in Sales Expected for Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) to report $130.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.01 million and the highest is $133.58 million. Mack Cali Realty reported sales of $132.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full-year sales of $527.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $517.24 million to $538.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $534.15 million, with estimates ranging from $505.26 million to $563.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mack Cali Realty.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.84). Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mack Cali Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,012,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,741,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,638,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,442,000 after acquiring an additional 194,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,662,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,711,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 987,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 46,429 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

