$13.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will report $13.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.55 billion. Caterpillar posted sales of $13.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year sales of $55.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.48 billion to $57.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.95 billion to $58.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.42.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total transaction of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 338.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 18,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $130.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.55 and a 200 day moving average of $129.12. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $144.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

