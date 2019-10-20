12,976 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. Cintas accounts for about 0.9% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 431.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 28.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $5,174,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 22,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.31. The stock had a trading volume of 391,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $271.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,212,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Nomura boosted their target price on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.