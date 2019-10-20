$109.69 Million in Sales Expected for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) will post $109.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quotient Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.00 million. Quotient Technology reported sales of $103.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quotient Technology will report full-year sales of $439.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.45 million to $465.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $511.67 million, with estimates ranging from $485.37 million to $553.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quotient Technology.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.81 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. First Analysis cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In related news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,314.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,708.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $165,884 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Concourse Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 325.0% during the second quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 228,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 174,860 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the second quarter valued at about $6,620,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 120,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 12.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUOT stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 316,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,399. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $724.63 million, a PE ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

