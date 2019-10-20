$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) to post sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. Coty reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $8.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 43.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

COTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

COTY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $14.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In other Coty news, CMO Fiona Hughes bought 210,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,060,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 15,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $136,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 507,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,885,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 4.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.4% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

