$1.30 Million in Sales Expected for Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Myomo, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYO) will post sales of $1.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myomo’s earnings. Myomo reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year sales of $4.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 million to $4.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.17 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $9.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myomo.

Myomo (NASDAQ:MYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million.

MYO opened at $0.67 on Friday. Myomo has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a commercial stage medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric braces or orthotics for people suffering with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. It offers MyoPro, a powered upper limb orthosis that supports the arm, as well as restores function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, ALS, or other neuromuscular disease or injury.

