$1.15 EPS Expected for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) to post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OGE Energy’s earnings. OGE Energy posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for OGE Energy.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGE. ValuEngine downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $30,181.05. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at $433,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,897,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 41.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,910,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,292,000 after buying an additional 558,428 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after buying an additional 487,047 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 93.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 502,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after buying an additional 242,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 778,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after buying an additional 231,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.79. 933,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,148. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $35.55 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.11%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

