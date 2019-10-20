-$0.33 EPS Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

SGMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 821,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 164,784 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 405,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 251,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 842,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $998.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.81. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.58.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

