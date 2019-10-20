$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Marten Transport posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 7.36%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on Marten Transport and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 397,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,205. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.49. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

