$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Kronos Worldwide posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kronos Worldwide.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Kronos Worldwide’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on KRO. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, insider Andrew B. Nace acquired 6,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,164.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham acquired 5,000 shares of Kronos Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock worth $177,285. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $5,536,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,711,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after purchasing an additional 156,220 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 143,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1,432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 143,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,787. Kronos Worldwide has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.