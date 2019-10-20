$0.01 EPS Expected for Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Habit Restaurants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). Habit Restaurants posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Habit Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Habit Restaurants.

Get Habit Restaurants alerts:

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.82 million. Habit Restaurants had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

HABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Habit Restaurants from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Habit Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Habit Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Habit Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 12.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 11,464.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Habit Restaurants by 34.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Habit Restaurants stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.98. 210,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $214.62 million, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.04. Habit Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

About Habit Restaurants

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Habit Restaurants (HABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Habit Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Habit Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.