Zynex’s (ZYXI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Zynex in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

ZYXI stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. The stock had a trading volume of 413,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,348. Zynex has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $13.10.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.84 million.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

