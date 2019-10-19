Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 21,129 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,129 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Target were worth $29,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Target by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.81. 2,946,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $113.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other Target news, insider Laysha Ward sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $2,204,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,089.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total transaction of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,478 shares of company stock worth $8,915,363 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.87.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

